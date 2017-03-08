March 7 Alaris Royalty Corp

* Alaris Royalty Corp releases 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.59

* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017

* Says for Q1 of 2017, those agreements provide for revenues of approximately $20.9 million for corporation

* Qtrly revenue per share $0.75 versus $0.64