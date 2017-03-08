BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 7 Alaris Royalty Corp
* Alaris Royalty Corp releases 2016 financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
* Says for Q1 of 2017, those agreements provide for revenues of approximately $20.9 million for corporation
* Qtrly revenue per share $0.75 versus $0.64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.