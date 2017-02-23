BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 23 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc:
* Alarm.Com Holdings - on Feb 22, , waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act as extended by previously disclosed timing agreement between co, Icontrol and FTC expired
* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - expiration of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act satisfies one of conditions to closing of the proposed acquisition
* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - Honeywell International filed an action in U.S. District court for district of New Jersey against Alarm.Com and Icontrol
* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - action by Honeywell against Alarm.Com and Icontrol seeks to enjoin acquisition as a violation of antitrust laws Source text: (bit.ly/2mid1Fq) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.