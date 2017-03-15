March 15 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* alarm.com reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $69.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $64 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 to $0.75

* alarm.com holdings inc - saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $49.3 million to $49.5 million in q1

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* alarm.com holdings inc - saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $231 million to $232.5 million for fy 2017

* alarm.com holdings inc - non-gaap adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $0.73 to $0.75 per diluted share in 2017

* Qtrly saas and license revenue grew to $46.9 million, up 21% year over year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: