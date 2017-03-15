UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 AlarmForce Industries Inc:
* AlarmForce announces normal course issuer bid
* AlarmForce Industries - has TSX approval to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5% of AlarmForce's issued and outstanding shares, being 578,512 shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.