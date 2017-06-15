GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 14 Alarmforce Industries Inc:
* Alarmforce reports second quarter 2017 financial results and sale of US subscribers
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.20
* Q2 revenue fell 3 percent to C$13.7 million
* Total subscribers declined during Q2 to 131,160
* Following Q2 company commenced discussions regarding sale of its us subscription base
* Alarmforce industries- entered agreement to sell us subscribers to lancaster, PA headquartered select security for total consideration of US$11.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last