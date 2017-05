April 10 Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Alaska Air Group reports March 2017 operational results

* March load factor decreased 0.2 points to 85.4 percent

* Alaska Air- for March on combined basis, air group reported 5.5 percent increase in traffic on a 5.7 percent increase in capacity compared to march 2016

* Alaska Air Group Inc says March available seat miles ASM "capacity" of 5.12 billion, up 5.7%

* Alaska Air Group Inc says March revenue passenger miles RPM "traffic" of 4.37 billion, up 5.5%