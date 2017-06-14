BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 14 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska air group says on june 9, 2017 jessie j. Knight, voluntarily resigned from boards of directors of co and its subsidiaries - sec filing
* Alaska air group - with knight's resignation, number of seats on co's and its units' boards of directors was decreased by action of each board from 10 to 9
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.