March 14 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications enters into new $195 million senior credit facility to extend debt maturities

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc- principal payments on new debt will be due quarterly commencing December 31, 2017

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - Alaska Communications expects to launch a tender offer to repurchase convertible notes.

* Alaska Communications Systems Group- to use proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under 2015 senior credit facilities totaling about $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: