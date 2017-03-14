French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :
* Alaska Communications enters into new $195 million senior credit facility to extend debt maturities
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc- principal payments on new debt will be due quarterly commencing December 31, 2017
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - Alaska Communications expects to launch a tender offer to repurchase convertible notes.
* Alaska Communications Systems Group- to use proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under 2015 senior credit facilities totaling about $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane