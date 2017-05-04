GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Albany International Corp
* Reports first-quarter results
* Sees FY AEC segment revenue up 25 to 35 percent
* AEC segment on track toward its FY target of 25% to 35% revenue growth
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales rose 15.6 percent to $199.3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.