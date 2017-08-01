BRIEF-Albany International Q2 earnings per share $0.03

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Albany International Corp
* Albany International reports second-quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 25 to 35 percent
* Q2 sales rose 6.1 percent to $215.6 million
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* Albany International Corp - continue to estimate full-year spending in 2017 to be $95 million to $105 million
* Albany International Corp - expect net debt to increase over second half of year