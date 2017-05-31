BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
May 31 Albertsons Companies Inc:
* Acquires MedCart Specialty Pharmacy
* MedCart Specialty Pharmacy to operate as a new business unit under Albertsons Companies pharmacy team structure
* Current MedCart leadership will carry on leading their team, report directly to Dain Rusk, group vice president of Co's pharmacy operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes