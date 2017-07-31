FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Albertsons Companies LLC qtrly net loss $204.9 million
July 31, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Albertsons Companies LLC qtrly net loss $204.9 million

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies LLC:

* Qtrly net loss $204.9 million versus loss $133.6 million

* Q1 net sales and other revenue increased 0.4% to $18.5 billion - sec filing​

* In fiscal 2017, company expects to spend approximately $1.5 billion in capital expenditures

* On track to deliver $800 million in annual run-rate synergies by end of fiscal 2018​

* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, gross profit margin decreased to 27.4% compared to 27.8% for q1 of fiscal 2016 - sec filing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

