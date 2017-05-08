BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Albertsons Companies Inc:
* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit
* Shareholder representative is seeking to collect additional net proceeds of approximately 0.03 cents per CVR with respect to PDC
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.