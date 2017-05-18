UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 18 Albireo Pharma Inc
* Albireo announces plans for Phase 3 clinical program of A4250 in patients with PFIC
* Albireo Pharma Inc says initiation of Phase 3 anticipated in second half of 2017
* Albireo Pharma - planned Phase 3 PFIC program includes single randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, multicenter, six-month treatment trial
* Albireo Pharma - planned Phase 3 PFIC program trial designed to enroll 60 patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.