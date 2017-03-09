March 10 Alcentra Capital Corp
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter
earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results
of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and
special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first
quarter 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net investment income for three months ended december 31,
2016 was $6.1 million ($0.45 per share)
* Alcentra Capital - special dividend is due to estimated
spillover income of about $5.99 million, or about $0.44 per
share, for year ended dec 31, 2016
