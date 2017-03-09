March 10 Alcentra Capital Corp

* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net investment income for three months ended december 31, 2016 was $6.1 million ($0.45 per share)

* Alcentra Capital - special dividend is due to estimated spillover income of about $5.99 million, or about $0.44 per share, for year ended dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: