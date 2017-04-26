April 26 Alco Holdings Ltd:

* Expected to record a decrease in its net profit for year ended 31st march 2017

* expected result due to an increase in the costs of critical components used by the group in the production of its electronic products

* sees decrease in revenue of approximately 27pct and decrease in net profit for year ended 31 march 2017 of more than 85pct