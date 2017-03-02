March 2 Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa Corporation streamlines company structure

* Alcoa Corp - company to consolidate number of business units to reduce complexity and lower costs

* Alcoa Corp - company's segment reporting will continue to align with business units

* Alcoa Corp - due to this restructuring, Martin Briere, president of aluminum since 2014 and with Alcoa Inc from 2007, will be leaving company

* Alcoa Corp - Tim Reyes has been appointed president of new Alcoa Aluminum BU

* Alcoa Corp - beginning with Q1 of 2017, company's operating and reportable segments will both be Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminum

* Alcoa Corp - aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products businesses, will be combined into a new Alcoa Aluminum Business Unit

* Alcoa Corp - majority of former energy segment will be included in aluminum