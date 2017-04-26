April 26 Alcoa Corp:

* Files to say selling stockholders are offering about 13 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* Alcoa Corp says it registered such shares under the terms of a stockholder and registration rights agreement between co and arconic

* Alcoa Corp - Arconic will exchange the shares of Alcoa's common stock to be sold in this offering for indebtedness of arconic held by the selling stockholders

* Alcoa Corp says the selling stockholders are Citigroup Global Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (usa) llc