BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 19 Alcoa Corp:
* Alcoa Corporation consolidates administrative locations
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
* Alcoa Corp - expects annual savings of $5 million in corporate overhead once changes are fully implemented
* Alcoa Corp- expects annual savings of $5 million in corporate overhead once changes are fully implemented
* Alcoa Corp - in addition, within next 18 months, another seven administrative locations across U.S., Europe and Asia will also close
* Alcoa - to close New York City office and move global headquarters and principal executive office to existing location in Pittsburgh as of sept 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract