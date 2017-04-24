BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 24 Alcobra Ltd
* Alcobra Ltd - "mailed proxy materials for extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, called by Brosh Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates"
* Alcobra Ltd- "urges shareholders to reject Brosh Group's efforts to take control of board of directors"
* Says proxy materials describe board's opposition to Brosh Group's calling of meeting
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.