BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Alcobra Ltd:
* David baker named interim chief executive officer
* Yaron Daniely to step down as chief executive officer, effective May 31, 2017
* Alcobra announces leadership update
* Currently exploring strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company