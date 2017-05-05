Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Alcobra Ltd:
* Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary meeting called by Brosh Group
* Reached an agreement with Brosh Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates on cancellation of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
* Extraordinary general meeting will be cancelled, Brosh Group shall withdraw its related meeting notice and proxy materials
* Alcobra will convene its annual general meeting no later than July 20, 2017
* Parties agreed co will bring to a shareholder vote any merger/acquisition deal which it enters into prior annual general meeting
* Brosh to refrain from initiating proceedings/taking action for convening of any meeting of shareholders until convening of co's annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.