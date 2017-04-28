BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website
April 28 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eptinezumab emerging clinical profile suggests migraine preventative benefit achieved as soon as 24-48 hours after single infusion
* Single administration of Eptinezumab showed safety profile similar to placebo; no serious adverse events deemed treatment related
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc announces presentation of positive data from phase 2b clinical trial evaluating eptinezumab for prevention of migraine
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)