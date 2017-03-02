March 2 Aldermore Group Plc:
* Annual financial report
* FY underlying profit before tax¹ up 34% to £133m (2015:
£99m)
* FY reported profit before tax increased by 36% to £129m
(2015: £95m)
* FY underlying cost/income ratio¹ further improved to 45%
(2015: 51%) demonstrating scale benefits and cost control
* FY excellent loan origination; up by 24% to £3.2bn (2015:
£2.6bn)
* FY loan growth of 22% to £7.5bn (31 december 2015: £6.1bn)
* FY strong net interest margin at 3.5% (2015: 3.6%)
* FY CET1 capital ratio of 11.5%, up from 11.0% at h1 2016
(31 December 2015: 11.8%)
* We have made a strong start to 2017, continuing to balance
growth, risk and returns across group - CEO
