China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 11 Aldermore Group Plc:
* Strong customer driven growth with organic new lending of c.£1 billion in Q1
* Q1 net loans up 6% to £7.9 billion versus £7.5 billion at end 2016
* Q1 loan growth driven by strong levels of new lending up 17% to £949 million
* Net interest margin remains stable at 3.5% in quarter
* Q1 customer deposits increased 5% to £7.0bln versus £6.7bln at end-2016
* CET1 capital ratio stable at 11.5%
* Continue to anticipate a lower level of growth for q2 of 2017
* Remain on track to deliver loan growth in guided range of 10-15% for full year
* "Increased our use of bank of england's term funding scheme, with amount drawn now exceeding £750mln"
* Made a strong start to 2017 and remain on track to deliver financial guidance outlined in march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
