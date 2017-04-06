April 6 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - on April 3, C. Boyd Clarke, chairman of board notified co's board that he does not intend to run for re-election - sec filing

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - effective as of co's 2017 annual stockholder meeting, size of board expected to be reduced from eight to seven members -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: