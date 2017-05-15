BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
* Aldeyra Therapeutics provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics