FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

* Aldridge Minerals - Co advised by Orion Fund that Orion will not exercise anti-dilution rights in connection with co's $5 million private placement

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion now owns less than 10% of company's outstanding shares

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion no longer maintains anti-dilution rights or a right to nominate an individual to Aldridge board

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Robert Bell, who was Orion's nominee, has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.