BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says recommended dividend of INR 4/share
* March quarter consol net profit 930.4 million rupees versus profit 908.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net sales 7.40 billion rupees versus 6.26 billion rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17