a day ago
#Regulatory News
July 21, 2017 / 5:02 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics ​‍​

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Says ‍on July 21, 2017, Alere entered into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics Holding II B.V. ​‍​

* Says pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell its unit Epocal Inc, including Epoc Blood Analysis System ("Epocal Business") - SEC filing​‍​

* Says ‍terms of transactions contemplated by Epocal purchase agreement were not otherwise publicly disclosed - SEC filing​

* Says divesting Epocal Business in connection with review by FTC, EC in relation to Abbott deal Source text: (bit.ly/2uiaUYh) Further company coverage:

