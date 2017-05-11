May 11 Alere Inc:

* Alere Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Alere Inc says does not anticipate significant changes in results of operations for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Alere says is reviewing some previously recorded revenue transactions with distributors outside u.s. To evaluate if timing of revenue recognition was appropriate Source text (bit.ly/2ppAQ3r) Further company coverage: