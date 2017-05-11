BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 Alere Inc:
* Alere Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Alere Inc says does not anticipate significant changes in results of operations for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Alere says is reviewing some previously recorded revenue transactions with distributors outside u.s. To evaluate if timing of revenue recognition was appropriate Source text (bit.ly/2ppAQ3r) Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes