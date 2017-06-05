BRIEF-Spain's OHL seeks investor for its concessions business
* Said on Thursday it evaluates possibility to incorporate a significant minority shareholder at its wholly owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA
June 5 Alere Inc:
* Alere files form 10-k, reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $597 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alere Inc - abbott transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2017
* Alere Inc - due to pending transaction with Abbott, Alere will no longer hold conference calls to discuss its quarterly financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new chief executive officer, Emma Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * Petropavlovsk: Shareholders voted for four new board member