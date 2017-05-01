BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Alere Inc:
* Alere Inc. Announces commencement of consent solicitations for alere inc.'s notes
* Alere-Commencement of consent solicitations relating to company's 6.500 pct senior subordinated notes due 2020, 6.375 pct senior subordinated notes due 2023
* Alere - commencement of consent solicitations relating to company's 7.250 pct senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.