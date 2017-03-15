March 15 Alere Inc

* Alere says will be unable to file 2016 form 10-K within extension period as it is continuing to review certain aspects of revenue recognition at Korean and Japanese locations

* Alere Inc says also currently evaluating fiscal year 2011 and 2012 to determine if any misstatements related to revenue recognition