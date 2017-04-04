BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 4 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd -
* Alert steel-business rescue practitioner decided there are no prospects to rescue co or deliver better return for affected parties than liquidation would
* It has been decided to bring an application as soon as practically possible to liquidate company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION