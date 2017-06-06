BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
June 6 Alexander & Baldwin Inc:
* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - deal for $10 million
* Alexander & Baldwin acquires five buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - purchase was largely financed with sales proceeds from non-income producing properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited