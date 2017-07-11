FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin sees no change to FY 2017 same-store NOI forecast
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
WORLD
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
Business
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 11:29 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin sees no change to FY 2017 same-store NOI forecast

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc:

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc sees no change to full-year 2017 same-store noi guidance of 3 percent -4 percent increase - sec filing

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - 2017 earnings will be affected by reit conversion costs

* Alexander & Baldwin - remaining reit conversion, related cost expected to be incurred in 2017 are $2 million in q2; $6 million - 8 million in Q3; $2 million -4 million in Q4

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc sees for Q2 2017, minimal operating profit contribution from land operations segment and strong CRE performance

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - expect to resume quarterly declaration and payment of dividends entirely in cash beginning in 2019

* Alexander & Baldwin-to distribute accumulated e&p attributable to non-reit years, portion of reit taxable income for 201, 2018 in one-time, special distribution

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - special distribution expected to be $775 million to $875 million Source text - bit.ly/2uMe2Kp Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.