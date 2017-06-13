BRIEF-GMP approves to pay dividend of 0.41 eur/shr
* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.41 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JULY 3
June 13 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
* Retirement of non-executive chairman of board, Sello Moloko, with effect from 31 August 2017
* Appointed Moloko's successor, independent non- executive director Moses Kgosana as independent chairman with effect from same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.41 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JULY 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22