2 days ago
BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman
July 3, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd

* Moses Kgosana resigned as non-executive director, was due to take up role of chairman as at 31 August, now withdrawn from this role

* Since being aware of KPMG allegations, Kgosana believes resignation "correct course of action for himself,co,clients,shareholders"

* Kgosana felt role of chairman while "attending to allegations, will interfere with his deliverable expectations"

* Current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman in interim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

