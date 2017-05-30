BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
May 30 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
* Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago
* Sees FY earnings per share 113.0 - 115.0 cents versus 56.9 cents year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.