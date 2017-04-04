BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 Alexandria Minerals Corp:
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott
* Financing will consist of up to 41.7 million units at a price of $0.06 per unit
* Proceeds from transaction will be used for exploration on company's Orenada gold project in Val d'Or, Quebec
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing