* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc announces pricing of public offering of $425,000,000 of senior notes

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc says notes were priced at 99.855 pct of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.967 pct

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - priced a public offering of $425 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95pct senior notes due 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: