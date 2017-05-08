May 8 Alexco Resource Corp

* Alexco reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.01

* Q1 revenue C$1.9 million versus C$2.4 million

* Alexco Resource Corp- entered into non-binding letter agreement with Banyan Gold Corp. ("Banyan") to option up to 100% of Alexco's McQuesten property