March 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alexion appoints Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., as chief executive officer

* Ludwig Hantson succeeds David R. Brennan

* Hantson most recently served as president and ceo of Baxalta

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to appoint Brennan as chairman at annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: