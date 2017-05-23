UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
May 23 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says Dave Anderson, chief financial officer, will resign his position at end of August
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says a search for a new CFO is underway with SpencerStuart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)