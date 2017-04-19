BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Algoma Central Corp:
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers
* Algoma Central - New JV, operating as NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers, is 50/50 joint venture between Algoma Central Corp, Nova Marine Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results