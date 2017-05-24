BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
May 24 Algoma Central Corp:
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million
* Algoma Central Corp - has sold Delta Hotels Sault STE. Marie Waterfront Hotel operations and related real estate
* Algoma Central Corp - gain on sale of property will be reported in company's 2017 Q2 results
* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in cti biopharma corp as of june 6, 2017 - SEC filing