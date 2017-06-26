June 26 Algoma Central Corp:
* Algoma Central Corporation suspends sale of Station Mall
in Sault Ste. Marie
* Algoma Central - suspension is result of uncertainty
created by announcement by Sears Canada that Sears store located
in Station Mall will be closed
* Algoma Central - company has decided to suspend on-going
discussions regarding a sale of mall until uncertainty created
by announcement is resolved
* Options for Station Mall are now being assessed
* Algoma Central Corp - Algoma has yet to receive formal
notification of Sears' intent for store
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: