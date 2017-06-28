BRIEF-Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield
* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant such that each month from October to December, company must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents
June 28 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd:
* Company entered into logistics services framework agreement with Zhejiang Cainiao
* Pursuant to deal Cainiao Group will provide logistics services and Group will pay service fees
* Company expects that total service fees to be paid by group to Cainiao Group will be not more than rmb23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of drugs for rare diseases and speed reviews of future applications, it said on Thursday.