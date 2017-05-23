BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
* Zhejiang dongyang, a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama a transfer agreement with Tmall Technology
* Zhejiang Dongyang has agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series A
* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series a shall be RMB68.4 million
* Huameng (Tianjin), a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama B transfer agreement with Tmall Technology
* For drama B transfer agreement Huameng (Tianjin) agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series B
* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series b shall be RMB45.6 million, payable by Tmall Technology in cash
* expects group will realize an estimated gain of about RMB3.4 million and about RMB870,000 from drama a disposal and drama b disposal
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.