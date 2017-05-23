May 23 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd

* Zhejiang dongyang, a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama a transfer agreement with Tmall Technology

* Zhejiang Dongyang has agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series A

* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series a shall be RMB68.4 million

* Huameng (Tianjin), a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama B transfer agreement with Tmall Technology

* For drama B transfer agreement Huameng (Tianjin) agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series B

* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series b shall be RMB45.6 million, payable by Tmall Technology in cash

* expects group will realize an estimated gain of about RMB3.4 million and about RMB870,000 from drama a disposal and drama b disposal